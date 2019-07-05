Biden vows to appoint a teacher as Education chief, but not wife Jill

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWho will be the winner of the next Democratic debate? It's none of the candidates Biden on health care for undocumented migrants: How do you say, 'I'm gonna let you die' Biden: There will be 'no NATO' if Trump is reelected MORE vowed to nominate a teacher to be his education secretary should he win the presidency in 2020, but declared he would not tap his wife, Jill Biden.

“First thing as president of the United States, not a joke, first thing I will do is make sure that the secretary of education, not Betsy DeVos Elizabeth (Betsy) Dee DeVosProviding prisoners with expanded access to higher education is the smart thing to do DeVos rolls back Obama-era policy that aimed to curb abuse from for-profit colleges DeVos: Education 'clearly' not one of Trump's top priorities MORE, is a teacher,” Biden said at a National Education Association forum in Houston for 2020 candidates, referring to the current Education secretary.

“So the press doesn’t get confused, I promise I’m not going to appoint my wife,” Biden added. "She'd be a good one."

Jill Biden, who wed the former vice president in 1977, is a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren proposes executive orders on race, gender pay gap Biden: Mainstream Democrats win general election fights Biden says he would bring back ObamaCare's individual mandate MORE (D-Mass.) said she would also tap a teacher to lead the Education Department, adding that “Betsy DeVos need not apply.”

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWho will be the winner of the next Democratic debate? It's none of the candidates Warren proposes executive orders on race, gender pay gap Biden: 'I think it'd be great to have a female VP' MORE (D-Calif.) said she wants “someone from public schools,” assuring the event attendees that “you will be at the table to help me make that decision.”

DeVos has emerged as a top target for public education advocates who say that her support for private charter schools divert funds away from public schools.

On Friday, Biden was not asked about his position on school busing, which was thrust into the spotlight after last week’s primary debate. Harris hammered him for his past support for measures to limit federal power to use busing to help school integration in the 1970s when he was a senator representing Delaware.

“On this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats, we have to take it seriously, we have to act swiftly,” she said.

Biden has defended himself over the attacks, saying Thursday, “My record stands for itself. I’ve never been accused of anybody by my state or when I’ve been running as not being an overwhelming supporter of civil rights and civil liberties.”