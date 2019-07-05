Gravel campaign seeks to donate leftover cash as campaign nears 'conclusion'

Former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska)'s campaign said it is nearing its conclusion and is looking to donate any left-over money.

“The campaign is nearing its conclusion, and we're wondering where to donate the left-over funds. (Flint is a great cause but doesn't seem to be in the greatest need at the moment.) Any thoughts on the most deserving charity? Should we just stick to Flint?” Gravel asked on Twitter.

Gravel followed up the tweet with a poll of charities donating to fix the tainted water situation in Flint, Mich., RAICES, an immigrant rights group, and a “Yemen-related charity.”

we'll do a poll with what seem to be the three most popular choices — Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) July 5, 2019

The Gravel campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding a timeline for its conclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alaska Democrat announced his presidential bid in April, saying he only sought to appear on the debate stage and would then drop out and endorse the most progressive candidate.

Yet Gravel, a staunch anti-interventionist who served in the Senate from 1969-1981, struggled to garner the donations needed to appear on the primary debate stage. He failed to qualify for the party’s first debate held last week.

Prior to the 2020 cycle, he ran for president in 2008 first as a Democrat before later joining the Libertarian Party.