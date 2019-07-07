Trump trails Biden by 10 points in new poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Democratic Party is making an irreversible left turn Undocumented immigrant workers fired from Trump golf clubs seeking White House meeting Trump slams Biden as a 'reclamation project' who won't win in 2020 MORE trails Democratic front-runner Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump slams Biden as a 'reclamation project' who won't win in 2020 What Trump's July 4 speech revealed, beyond his words Why Trump has reason for optimism in 2020 MORE by 10 points among registered voters in a hypothetical 2020 match-up, according to a poll released Sunday.

Biden has 53 percent support in the Washington Post/ABC News poll, compared to Trump’s 43 percent. Just 3 percent are undecided.

Biden enjoys support from independent voters and among self-identified moderates, the Post noted, adding that the former vice president leads Trump by 7 points among independents and 28 points among moderates.

Trump in the new poll also lags behind Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump slams Biden as a 'reclamation project' who won't win in 2020 What Trump's July 4 speech revealed, beyond his words Why Trump has reason for optimism in 2020 MORE (D-Calif.) by 2 points, 48 to 46 percent, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump slams Biden as a 'reclamation project' who won't win in 2020 What Trump's July 4 speech revealed, beyond his words Why Trump has reason for optimism in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) by 1 point, 49 to 48 percent.

Pollsters found the president tied with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump slams Biden as a 'reclamation project' who won't win in 2020 What Trump's July 4 speech revealed, beyond his words Why Trump has reason for optimism in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Buttigieg.

Trump, however, leads a generic “Democratic candidate who you regard as a socialist” by 6 points, 49 to 43 percent.

Americans listed the economy, health care and immigration as the top issues, pollsters found, followed by foreign policy, gun violence, taxes, issues of special concern to women and abortion.

The poll of 875 registered voters, conducted June 28-July 1, has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

The RealClearPolitics index of national polling shows Biden with an 11-point lead over the Democratic field. Harris is in second place, followed closely by Sanders and Warren.

Biden has faced withering criticism for his recent remarks about his ability to work with segregationists during his time as a senator.

On Saturday, he apologized, maintaining he had done the right thing by working across the aisle with people whose views he found “repugnant,” but apologizing if he gave the impression he was praising the senators.

Read more from The Hill:

Poll: Trump's approval rating hits highest point of presidency

--This report was updated at 7:51 a.m.