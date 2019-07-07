Amash not ruling out presidential run

Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden looks to rebound after tough week Ocasio-Cortez: Amash is 'right' to warn of 'partisan death spiral' GOP lawmaker calls for Amash to leave Republican Conference MORE (Mich.), a vocal critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Democratic Party is making an irreversible left turn Undocumented immigrant workers fired from Trump golf clubs seeking White House meeting Trump slams Biden as a 'reclamation project' who won't win in 2020 MORE who left the GOP last week, said Sunday he's not ruling out a presidential run.

Amash told Jake Taper on CNN's "State of the Union" he would consider running as an independent.

"I still wouldn't rule anything like that out, I believe I have to use my skills, my public influence, where it serves the country best. And I believe I have to defend the Constitution in whichever way that works best," Amash said. ADVERTISEMENT

Amash announced in a Washington Post op-ed on Thursday that he was leaving the Republican Party.

He had been the only member of the GOP to call for impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

In his op-ed, Amash did not specifically call out Trump.

He told CNN on Sunday that he has had concerns with the Republican Party for several years, and "this term in Congress has really shown how bad it can get."

Amash said he plans to run for reelection to his congressional seat, and is "very confident" he will win despite leaving the party.

He faces a Republican challenger, Jim Lowe.