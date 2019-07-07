Merkley on delaying endorsement: 'We have a different set of cards this time'

Sen. Jeff Merkley Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan MerkleySchumer: Fire Customs and Border Protection leadership for 'toxic culture' Senate passes .5B border bill, setting up fight with House Senate set to bypass Iran fight amid growing tensions MORE (D-Ore.) on Sunday defended his decision to delay endorsing a 2020 presidential candidate, after backing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump slams Biden as a 'reclamation project' who won't win in 2020 What Trump's July 4 speech revealed, beyond his words Why Trump has reason for optimism in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) in the senator's 2016 bid for the White House.

"I think it's a robust debate, it's no longer Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders," Merkley said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump slams Biden as a 'reclamation project' who won't win in 2020 Trump responds to Biden remarks: 'I don't think I'm a bully' Biden on how to take on Trump: 'He's the bully that I knew my whole life' MORE is not a candidate. We have a different set of cards this time."

Merkley wrote a New York Times op-ed in 2016 endorsing Sanders for his ability to address "kitchen table" issues that impact Americans. ADVERTISEMENT

Merkley told NBC's Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddTop GOP senator says he's concerned over Trump lifting Huawei ban Record 18.1 million viewers tune into Democratic debate NBC denies Yang's accusation that his mic was turned off in debate MORE on Sunday that he feels there are "a lot of capable individuals running" for the 2020 nomination who "understand the kitchen table."

The crowded field of Democratic primary candidates are taking on health care, housing, living wage jobs an other issues "incredibly neglected" under the Trump administration, Merkley said.

"I'm looking forward to them laying out that vision getting America excited," Merkley said.