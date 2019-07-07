Klobuchar: 'I'm not going to make promises just to get elected'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democrats vow to get tough on lobbyists The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden looks to rebound after tough week Marianne Williamson shares photo of herself edited into now-viral Vogue spread MORE (D-Minn.) defended her policy proposals, which some progressives have criticized for being too centrist when compared to many of her fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

"I look people in the eye and I tell them the truth, that I'm honest about how we think we can move forward," Klobuchar said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I think there’s a lot of people making promises and I'm not going to make promises just to get elected. I am not running for chair of the Democratic National Convention, I am running for president of the United States and that means you bring people together and find that common ground in our own party," she said. ADVERTISEMENT

Klobuchar added that she's proposing "bold" plans to help Americans.

She touted her plan to double federal Pell Grants to help students afford college, which doesn't go as far as proposals from some of her opponents, notably Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMerkley on delaying endorsement: 'We have a different set of cards this time' The 'invisible primary' has begun 2020 Democrats vow to get tough on lobbyists MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe 'invisible primary' has begun 2020 Democrats vow to get tough on lobbyists Trump trails Biden by 10 points in new poll MORE (D-Mass.), who have proposed universal free public college tuition and forgiving student loan debt.

She defended her plan saying she wants to make sure "that money is going to the people that need it, and not to a bunch of rich kids."

Klobuchar also said she wants to take on the pharmaceutical industry, and offer a public healthcare option.

"Those are big bold things that haven't been done," she said. "And some of my colleagues, yes they have I guess you can call them bigger and bigger promises, but I think what's most important to the people of America is we actually get those things done."