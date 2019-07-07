Michelle Obama mum on Biden-Harris 'dust-up,' withholding endorsement

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaThe Memo: Fight for black voters intensifies as Biden struggles Lobbying World Meghan McCain blasts Trump Jr. for retweeting 'disgusting' and 'racist' post about Kamala Harris MORE wouldn't comment during remarks on Saturday on the clash between Democratic White House hopefuls Joe Biden Joe BidenThe 'invisible primary' has begun Trump knocks 'Sleepy Joe Biden' over comments about working with segregationists 2020 Democrats vow to get tough on lobbyists MORE and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe 'invisible primary' has begun 2020 Democrats vow to get tough on lobbyists Trump trails Biden by 10 points in new poll MORE (Calif.) and stayed silent on backing one the two dozen candidates seeking the party's nomination.

When asked by moderator Gayle King Gayle KingMarianne Williamson knocks Vogue for not including her in photo shoot of women running for president Williamson campaign pushes back on 'Oprah's BFF' title Fox News, CBS execs honored with 'most powerful women' distinction MORE at an Essence Festival on Saturday if she had a comment on the "dust up" between Harris and Biden, Obama simply replied "I do not."

"I've been doing this rodeo far too long, and no comments," she said, according to a video shared by ABC News.

Biden came under fire after Harris attacked his record on busing during the first Democratic debate.

Obama on Saturday also did not endorse any candidate. ADVERTISEMENT

"Barack and I are going to support whoever wins the primary, our primary focus is letting the primary process play out," she said.

Obama added that it's too early to predict who will become the party nominee.

"It's like trying to figure out who's going to win the World Series on the first seven games, that's where we are right now. It's so early and things will change," she said.

Obama said she and the former president are watching, supportive and offering advice to candidates who seek it.

When King asked Obama to share what qualities she believed a president should have, she shot back: "I talked about this in the last campaign but nobody listened."

"I was like, 'It's a hard job y’all.' Let's be clear, this isn't a joke. It's not a game," she said.

"The leader of the free world with a tweet can start war, can crush an economy, can change the future of our children," Obama added. "It is a real job that requires deep seriousness and focus, somebody who has to have enough understanding of history so that you don't repeat what hasn't worked."