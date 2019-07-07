Biden says he chose South Carolina as place to apologize for segregationist remarks

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe 'invisible primary' has begun Trump knocks 'Sleepy Joe Biden' over comments about working with segregationists 2020 Democrats vow to get tough on lobbyists MORE said he specifically chose South Carolina as the spot to apologize over comments he made about working with segregationists in the Senate.

The Associated Press reports Biden said he wanted to choose "an audience that would in fact be most likely to have been offended" by the comments.

The top-tier 2020 candidate apologized Saturday while campaigning in Sumter, S.C.

“Everything they stood for offended me. They represented everything that I ran against.” Biden said in Sumter, S.C. “I do believe we have work to do, even with those who we find repugnant, to make our system of government to work for all of us. I believe then and I believe now, and I know it can be done without compromising on our principles.”

South Carolina is first Southern state to vote in next year's primary and could be key in securing a candidate's nomination.

Biden had previously refused to apologize over his comments recalling working cordially with segregationists as a Senator.

He faced backlash from a wide range of his primary opponents.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe 'invisible primary' has begun 2020 Democrats vow to get tough on lobbyists Trump trails Biden by 10 points in new poll MORE (D-Calif.) called him out during the first round of debates.

“I do not believe you are a racist and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” Harris told Biden at the debate. “But I also believe, and it’s personal and I was actually very — it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”