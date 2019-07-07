Harris applauds Biden for apology, but says 'point of disagreement' on busing remains

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe 'invisible primary' has begun 2020 Democrats vow to get tough on lobbyists Trump trails Biden by 10 points in new poll MORE (D-Calif.) on Sunday commended former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe 'invisible primary' has begun Trump knocks 'Sleepy Joe Biden' over comments about working with segregationists 2020 Democrats vow to get tough on lobbyists MORE for apologizing for comments about being able to work with segregationist senators, but said one key disagreement remains.

"He is right to recognize the impact of his words, and I applaud him for doing that," Harris said of her 2020 presidential opponent during a gaggle with reporters in Hartsville, S.C., according to CNN. "There is still a point of disagreement between he and I, and that remains... which is the issue of busing."

"We cannot rewrite history about what segregationists were doing at that time on a number of issues including opposing busing."

Biden apologized Saturday for talking about being able to work with Sens. James O. Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia.

"I wrong a few weeks ago to somehow give the impression to people that I was praising those men who I successfully opposed time and again? Yes, I was. I regret it and I’m sorry for any of the pain or misconception I may have caused anybody," Biden said, while maintaining that he had done the right thing by working across the aisle while in Senate.

His comments drew significant backlash, which was amplified by his past stance opposing federal funds for mandated school busing as a method of school integration.

During last month's presidential debate Harris needled the former Vice President, bringing up that she was bussed to a majority white school while growing up in Berkeley.

“I do not believe you are a racist and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” she said. “But I also believe, and it’s personal and I was actually very — it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

“On this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats, we have to take it seriously, we have to act swiftly,” she added when discussing busing.