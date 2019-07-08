Steyer appears ready to enter presidential race: report

Philanthropist and billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerVeterans call for Trump impeachment in July 4 video Celebs fake audition for movie 'Mueller Report' for Tom Steyer's pro-impeachment group Steyer airing impeachment ad on 'Fox & Friends' MORE is reportedly telling friends he will enter the crowded Democratic presidential primary field this week.

The Atlantic, citing unidentified sources, reports that Steyer, best known for his campaign to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocratic senator: White House has 'used cruelty to children' as a tool of immigration policy Amash: 'High-level' Republicans privately thanked me for supporting Trump impeachment UN official: US can't ignore that climate change will force 120 million people into poverty MORE, will announce Tuesday that he is running for president.

The possible announcement comes after Steyer appeared ready to enter the field back in January, going as far as setting up a trip to Iowa for a kick-off event before changing his mind in the final days.

Instead, Steyer traveled to Iowa, the first state to hold a Democratic caucus in the election cycle, to announce that he was not running for president.

Steyer last week reportedly told two staffers that he planned to enter the race Tuesday, the strongest indication yet that he is running after months of speculation.

Steyer has been a top Democratic donor for years and funds the impeachment campaign Need to Impeach.

His candidacy for the White House would likely focus on the need to remove Trump, a calling card he has focused on essentially since Trump took office.

Part of the reasoning behind Steyer’s decision to not run earlier in the year was because he was reportedly content with some of the candidates messages on pressing issues, notably Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe 'invisible primary' has begun 2020 Democrats vow to get tough on lobbyists Trump trails Biden by 10 points in new poll MORE’s (D-Mass.) economic plan and Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert Inslee2020 Democrats vow to get tough on lobbyists Inslee suggests climate 'collab' with Lil Nas X Inslee calls for repealing key Trump tax provision as part of education plan MORE’s (D-Wash.) focus on climate change.

Though sources told The Atlantic that Steyer still speaks highly of Warren, he is reportedly displeased Inslee, who polling at less than 1 percent in most national surveys, has yet to gain significant momentum, .