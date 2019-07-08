Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard hits Harris for 'false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist' Top Dems who could win presidential nomination 2020 Democrats vow to get tough on lobbyists MORE (D-Hawaii) said fellow 2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGabbard hits Harris for 'false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist' Progressive Leader: Twitter is real life CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates MORE's (D-Calif.) attack on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWoman granted clemency in 2016 wants to tell Obama she made honor roll Gabbard hits Harris for 'false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist' CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates MORE's voting record on busing amounted to a "false accusation" that Biden is "a racist."

Gabbard's comments come as questions have been raised over whether Harris's position on federally mandated busing is different from that of Biden, whom Harris called out in the first round of primary debates.

"But let's get real. It wasn't a 'whole thing' — it was a false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist," Gabbard tweeted Monday, in response to a tweet from David Axelrod David AxelrodHuckabee fires back at Axelrod over comment about Sarah Sanders: He 'earned' his CNN paycheck Ana Navarro: Biden's lack of energy is giving me 'Jeb Bush acid reflux' Axelrod mocks Biden's 'Best Friends Day' tweet to Obama: 'This is a joke, right?' MORE pointing out the apparent contradiction in Harris's position on busing. Shortly after the debates, Harris in Iowa said she believed busing was a local, as opposed to a federally mandated, decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

I agree with Axelrod. But let's get real. It wasn't a "whole thing" — it was a false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist. https://t.co/KQ8OnhDQ8A — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) July 8, 2019

Ian Sams, a spokesperson for Harris, pointed out Gabbard's accusation is in direct opposition to what Harris said onstage.

"She literally said in the debate: 'I do not believe you are a racist,' " Sams said.

During the debate, Harris addressed Biden's prior remarks on working with segregationists in the Senate. At the time he had refused to apologize; he since has.

Harris prefaced her comments on Biden's words by saying, "I do not believe you are a racist and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground."

She went on to call out his record on opposing federally mandated busing.

After the debates, while campaigning in Iowa on July 3 Harris made comments to reporters that suggested her views on busing are more in line with Biden's.

“I think of busing as being in the toolbox of what is available and what can be used for the goal of desegregating America’s schools,” Harris said.

She later clarified and placed her comments in historical context when speaking to reporters.