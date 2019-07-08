Kobach to run for Senate in Kansas

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) has filed papers to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsKobach to run for Senate in Kansas Senate GOP raises concerns about White House stopgap plan to avoid shutdown Former US attorney announces Senate bid in Kansas MORE (R).

Kobach, 53, is set to announce his plans Monday at an event with supporters in Leavenworth. He did not return text messages seeking comment, and a spokesperson for the campaign did not return an email.

An initial statement of candidacy filed with the Federal Election Commission early Monday misspelled Kobach’s first name as Chris.

A revised statement of organization lists Republican strategist Elizabeth Curtis as Kobach’s campaign treasurer. Curtis has worked for several conservative candidates in recent years, including 2018 Senate candidates Corey Stewart in Virginia and Kelli Ward in Arizona.

Kobach would become a quick front-runner among Republicans in a deeply conservative state. State Treasurer Jake LaTurner (R) has already announced he will run, and Rep. Roger Marshall Roger W. Marshall95-year-old Bob Dole promoted from Army captain to colonel Kansas Senate race splits wide open without Pompeo The Hill's 12:30 Report: State of the Union takeaways | Sights and sounds from the night | Virginia attorney general admits he wore blackface MORE (R) is contemplating a bid too.

But Kobach’s entry into the race has national Republicans nervous. Kobach, an arch conservative ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpThe ambassador's cables and the Tory election Trump to give speech on 'America's environmental leadership' NY governor signs bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's state tax returns MORE, lost a race for governor in 2018 by 5 percentage points. In 2016, Trump carried Kansas’s electoral votes by a 21-point margin.

“You can see a real scenario where President Trump is reelected and the U.S. Senate falls to the Democrats if [Kris] Kobach puts Kansas in play,” said one top Republican operative working to preserve the GOP’s Senate majority, who asked not to be named.

“Given the result in last year’s gubernatorial [race], it’s clear we need to put our best foot forward in the race. We believe Kansas Republicans deserve a nominee who can win the seat,” said Jack Pandol, an SLF spokesman. “The field is still so unsettled it’s just way too early to pick favorites, per se. We’re monitoring — there are many that look credible — and will make decisions about our engagement as the primary develops.”

Two Democrats — former Rep. Nancy Boyda and former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom — have entered the race.

Several Republicans said they continue holding out hope that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoKobach to run for Senate in Kansas The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats assail border conditions as Congress returns to work The Department of Defense needs Mark Esper — and a few policy changes MORE will leave Foggy Bottom to return home to run for Roberts’s seat. Pompeo has become an increasingly important ally and adviser to Trump.

A State Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about Pompeo’s potential interest in the seat. Pompeo stoked speculation on his own when he returned to Kansas in March for an entrepreneurship event sponsored by the State Department.

“I try to just avoid ruling things out when there’s others who are in control,” Pompeo told McClatchy at the time. “The Lord will get me to the right place.”

Kobach has his own ties to Trump. He was considered for a Cabinet post, then headed a panel investigating voter fraud in the 2016 election, which collapsed for lack of evidence. He was a finalist for an administration job overseeing immigration policy, a post that ultimately went to another close Trump ally, Ken Cuccinelli.

Kobach addressed party activists at the Leavenworth County Republican Party’s Fourth of July picnic over the weekend, his first major political outing after losing the race for governor in 2018.

“Just last year Kris Kobach ran and lost to a Democrat. Now, he wants to do the same and simultaneously put President Trump’s presidency and Senate Majority at risk. We know Kansans won’t let that happen and we look forward to watching the Republican candidate they do choose win next fall," said Joanna Rodriquez, the press secretary for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

-- Updated at 11:16 a.m.