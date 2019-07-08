Hickenlooper dismisses speculation over Senate run: 'I don't think that's my calling'

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperHickenlooper takes blame for campaign struggles, says you 'can't switch or trade in a new candidate' The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats assail border conditions as Congress returns to work Top Dems who could win presidential nomination MORE said late Sunday that he has no plans to exit the Democratic presidential primary for a Senate run.

"I don't think that's my calling," Hickenlooper told reporters after an event in Iowa, according to CBS News.

The long-shot presidential candidate said he's discussed running for Senate with his staffers, adding that they told him he’d be a “lock” to defeat Republican Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerWhat the ransomware attack debate is missing The Hill's Morning Report - Sanders falters as rivals rise Hillicon Valley: Harris spikes in Google searches after debate clash with Biden | Second US city blocks facial recognition | Apple said to be moving Mac Pro production from US to China | Bipartisan Senate bill takes aim at 'deepfake' videos MORE, CBS noted.

Hickenlooper, however, said he remains committed to his presidential campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If I think of what God wants me to do, if there's a beam of light coming down from heaven, what it's illuminating for me is taking the things I've done, putting teams of really unique individual skills, and putting those teams together so that we really take on the big challenges of this country and of this world," Hickenlooper reportedly said.

Hickenlooper’s campaign faced significant turnover, for which he takes the blame. He told the Denver Post he lacks some skills necessary for a presidential candidate “like being a really good debater, being real smooth with wealthy donors.”

Republicans hold a three-seat Senate majority and are defending 22 seats in the upper chamber in 2020.

Colorado, Arizona and Maine are seen as the most competitive states for Democrats to flip.