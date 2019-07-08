Former GOP rep launches Senate campaign in Virginia

Former GOP Rep. Scott Taylor Scott William TaylorFormer GOP rep launches Senate campaign in Virginia Virginia special prosecutor indicts former GOP campaign staffer The 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority MORE announced Monday that he is running for Senate in Virginia, hoping to unseat Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerWhat the ransomware attack debate is missing Democrats celebrate announcement on citizenship census question Trump reversal on Huawei gets bipartisan pushback MORE (D).

He kicked off his campaign on "Fox & Friends," arguing that Virginia has a “leadership crisis” and needs a “fresh start in the Senate.”

Taylor, an ex-Navy SEAL, served one term as the representative for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.

His reelection campaign faltered after his campaign staffers were accused of forging voter signatures to put a third-party “spoiler" candidate on the ballot. His campaign is currently being investigated by a special prosecutor.

Virginia, once a swing state, has become a Democratic stronghold.

Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineMeet the key Senate player in GOP fight over Saudi Arabia Congress needs to repeal the 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force Overnight Defense: Senate rejects effort to restrict Trump on Iran | Democrats at debate vow to shore up NATO | Senate confirms chief of Space Command MORE (D-Va.), for example, won his reelection race by over 15 percent last year.

However, Taylor told The Associated Press in an interview that his race is closer than it may appear.

He told the news service that his military background and moderate record on social issues will help attract suburban voters disillusioned with the party during President Trump Donald John TrumpThe ambassador's cables and the Tory election Trump to give speech on 'America's environmental leadership' NY governor signs bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's state tax returns MORE's time in office.

Warner's campaign wished Taylor luck in a statement to AP, while noting that the incumbent has raised more than $7.4 million for his reelection effort.

“Scott Taylor is an experienced campaigner, having run or explored running for five different offices in the past decade,” Warner campaign manager Bruce Sinclair said.