Swalwell to drop out of presidential primary

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell to hold news conference amid speculation he could exit presidential race Panel: Why is Tom Steyer running for President? The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats assail border conditions as Congress returns to work MORE (D-Calif.) is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, according to a House Democratic lawmaker close to the congressman.

Swalwell is expected to make a formal announcement at a press conference this afternoon.

The California lawmaker, who has lagged in polls, would become the first in the crowded Democratic field to drop out of the contest since the race took shape this spring. He took part in the first series of debates late last month.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Monday that Swalwell, who is a close ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBorder funding bill's passage shows adroit leadership can move Congress beyond gridlock GOP polling: Impeachment unpopular in swing districts Speaker Pelosi, seize the moment to make history on drug pricing MORE (D-Calif.) and a member of the House Intelligence Committee, is expected to announce he will launch a reelection bid for his fifth term in the lower chamber.

Speculation swirled over the weekend that Swalwell would be putting an end to his campaign after he canceled Independence Day events in New Hampshire last week.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll conducted June 29 to July 1 showed Swalwell polling at zero percent among Democratic primary and caucus voters.

Swalwell made gun control the centerpiece of his presidential campaign, calling for legislation aimed at combating gun violence.

“On the issue of gun violence, I am the champion who is saying enough is enough, and that has to be a top priority. We can't just respond to the last mass shooting. I want to challenge our candidates to make it a priority too,” Swalwell told The Hill last month.

The Democratic congressman has also touted his youth as a plus in the Democratic primary and even told former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWoman granted clemency in 2016 wants to tell Obama she made honor roll Gabbard hits Harris for 'false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist' CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates MORE to "pass the torch" to younger generations during the first Democratic debates last month.

Swalwell's exit would leave 24 Democrats running for the White House, including former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, who has said he's running just to get on the debate stage.

West Virginia state Sen. Richard Ojeda (D) briefly entered the race before bowing out in January. Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerPanel: Why is Tom Steyer running for President? Steyer appears ready to enter presidential race: report The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats assail border conditions as Congress returns to work MORE, the billionaire activist who has pushed for President Trump Donald John TrumpThe ambassador's cables and the Tory election Trump to give speech on 'America's environmental leadership' NY governor signs bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's state tax returns MORE's impeachment, may still enter the race.