Republican campaign committee slams Kobach's GOP bid for Senate

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) is facing backlash from within his party ahead of his expected Senate run announcement.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee criticized Kobach's bid for the seat, citing his 2018 defeat to Gov. Laura Kelly (D).

“Just last year Kris Kobach ran and lost to a Democrat. Now, he wants to do the same and simultaneously put President Trump’s presidency and Senate Majority at risk," said Joanna Rodriguez, the press secretary for the National Republican Senatorial Committee. "We know Kansans won’t let that happen and we look forward to watching the Republican candidate they do choose win next fall."

Kobach filed papers to run for the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick Roberts. He is set to announce his plans at a Monday event with supporters.

A spokesperson for the campaign did not return The Hill's request for comment.

Republicans are looking to hold on to their three-seat majority in the Senate, and are defending 22 seats in 2020.

After Kobach's recent loss, he may not be Kansas's best shot at keeping Roberts's seat.

The conservative Trump ally lost his gubernatorial race in 2018 by 5 percentage points in a state Trump carried by a 21-point margin in 2016.