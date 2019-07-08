Julián Castro reaches donor threshold for third primary debate

White House hopeful and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro has reached the 130,000-donor threshold to qualify for the third and fourth Democratic primary debates, his campaign announced Monday.

“I’m grateful to all the people who have supported our campaign, helping us reach the first two debates,” Castro said in a statement.

“As our message spreads, we gain more and more supporters. I’m going to keep working hard every day to share a positive vision for our future and show that I am the candidate who can beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpThe ambassador's cables and the Tory election Trump to give speech on 'America's environmental leadership' NY governor signs bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's state tax returns MORE.”

The former San Antonio mayor's spot on the debate stage is not secured yet, however.

The Democratic National Committee's qualifying conditions also require candidates to receive the support of at least 2 percent of respondents in four qualifying polls.

The requirements are tighter than the first pair of debates, for which candidates had to hit 1 percent in three polls and receive donations from at least 65,000 unique donors including a minimum of 200 unique donors in at least 20 states in order to qualify.

Twenty out of 25 candidates currently running for the Democratic nomination participated in the first debates.

Castro has seen his stock rise following a strong performance in the first debate where he emphasized his expertise on immigration.