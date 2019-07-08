Tillis' Democratic challenger brings in over $720,000 in two weeks

Former North Carolina state Sen. Cal Cunningham's (D) campaign announced on Monday that he brought in over $720,000 in the first two weeks of his campaign to unseat Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisSenate GOP raises concerns about White House stopgap plan to avoid shutdown Trump to hold campaign rally on day of Mueller testimony The Hill's Campaign Report: Debate puts Biden on the defensive MORE (R-N.C.)

Cunningham raised over $520,000 in contributions since the campaign's launch on June 17 to June 30, in addition to a $200,000 candidate loan.

The campaign said 72 percent of Cunningham's donors were from North Carolina voters and that no corporate PAC funds were accepted by the campaign.

Cunningham, an Iraq War veteran, announced his candidacy for the seat last month, as he looks to emerge from the Democratic primary to take on Tillis, who is widely considered as one of the more vulnerable Republican senators in 2020.

A survey from the left-leaning Public Policy Polling last month, showed Cunnigham leading Tillis by 41 percent to 40 percent.

An Emerson College poll released last month also showed Tillis trailing North Carolina state Sen. Erica Smith (D), another of his Democratic challengers, by 39 percent to 46 percent.

Tillis is also facing a third Democratic challenger from Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellKobach to run for Senate in Kansas This week: Lawmakers return as Amash fallout looms 3 Democrats should drop White House campaigns — and run for Senate MORE (R-Ky.) is set on maintaining his party's grip of the chamber, in which they have a 53-47 majority.

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe ambassador's cables and the Tory election Trump to give speech on 'America's environmental leadership' NY governor signs bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's state tax returns MORE endorsed Tillis for reelection in a tweet last month.