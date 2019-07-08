Swalwell jokes that he'd endorse Megan Rapinoe for president

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell to hold news conference amid speculation he could exit presidential race Panel: Why is Tom Steyer running for President? The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats assail border conditions as Congress returns to work MORE (D-Calif.) joked that he would endorse soccer star Megan Rapinoe on Monday after he officially dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary.

"If Megan Rapinoe gets in the race, I'm probably going to endorse her. I think she turns 35 next July," Swalwell joked to reporters at a press conference.

His comments came as the U.S. women's soccer team was about to touch down in New Jersey after winning its second World Cup in a row.

The congressman said he had not made a decision on which 2020 Democrat to endorse but noted he was impressed with the primary field.

"I'm really impressed with the field. I'm not going to make any decisions right now," he said.

Swalwell, who is a close ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and a member of the House Intelligence Committee, instead said he will focus on his reelection bid for his fifth term in the lower chamber.

He will face progressive Hayward City Council member Aisha Wahab in the 15th District’s Democratic primary.