Biden commends Swalwell after the lawmaker exits 2020 race

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWoman granted clemency in 2016 wants to tell Obama she made honor roll Gabbard hits Harris for 'false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist' CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates MORE praised Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell to hold news conference amid speculation he could exit presidential race Panel: Why is Tom Steyer running for President? The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats assail border conditions as Congress returns to work MORE (D-Calif.) on Monday after the lawmaker announced he was dropping out of the 2020 Democratic primary to pursue reelection to the House.

Biden also commended Swalwell for bringing attention to the issue of gun control during his 2020 presidential run.

The warm words from Biden came after the two sparred during the first Democratic debate, with Swalwell urging Biden to “pass the torch” to younger generations.

“.@EricSwalwell ran a passionate campaign, and I commend him for bringing more attention to the urgent need for gun safety reform in America,” Biden tweeted Monday.

Swalwell, the first major Democrat to drop out of the 2020 primary, wrote in a post on his campaign website that he decided to drop out because his polling and fundraising numbers were not “what we had hoped for” and he no longer saw “a path forward to the nomination.”

Swalwell focused his presidential campaign on addressing gun violence, kicking off his campaign in April just miles away from Parkland, Fla.

Biden also praised Swalwell’s push for improved election security as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, where the lawmaker called for an impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpThe ambassador's cables and the Tory election Trump to give speech on 'America's environmental leadership' NY governor signs bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's state tax returns MORE after Trump said he would “listen” if a foreign government offered him political dirt on a political opponent.

“His leadership on the House Intelligence Committee and his influential voice pushing the Trump Administration to secure our elections have helped make clear the stakes for our country in next year's election,” Biden tweeted.

“The Democratic Party is lucky to have leaders like Eric, and I look forward to continuing to work with him on the pressing issues facing Americans,” the former vice president added.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGabbard hits Harris for 'false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist' Progressive Leader: Twitter is real life CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates MORE (D-Calif.), another 2020 hopeful, joined Biden in applauding Swalwell on Monday. Harris tweeted that Swalwell is a “great fighter for the people of California.”