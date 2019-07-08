Trump to hold Aug. 1 campaign rally in Cincinnati

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe ambassador's cables and the Tory election Trump to give speech on 'America's environmental leadership' NY governor signs bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's state tax returns MORE will hold a campaign rally next month in Cincinnati, Ohio, as he seeks to defend key Rust Belt states in his reelection bid.

The Trump campaign announced that the president will be joined by Vice President Pence at a "Keep America Great" rally on Aug. 1 at U.S. Bank Arena. It will be Trump's 29th rally in Ohio since he launched his presidential bid in 2015, the campaign said.

Trump won the state of Ohio by nearly 9 percentage points, or 450,000 votes, in 2016.

The rally will take place one day after the second round of debates for the Democratic presidential field. Twenty of the roughly two dozen candidates vying for the Democratic nomination will take the stage in Detroit over the course of two nights on July 30 and 31.

Trump has one campaign rally scheduled before then; he will stop in in Greenville, N.C., on July 17. It is the same day former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerTop Republican considered Mueller subpoena to box in Democrats Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump MORE is set to testify before two House committees.

The president is likely to put an emphasis on Rust Belt states in 2020 that were key to his 2016 victory, including Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.