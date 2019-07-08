Warren heats up 2020 money race as Buttigieg tops field

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats assail border conditions as Congress returns to work Top Dems who could win presidential nomination MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWoman granted clemency in 2016 wants to tell Obama she made honor roll Gabbard hits Harris for 'false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist' CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates MORE are poised to post the biggest fundraising numbers of the second quarter, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenProgressive Leader: Twitter is real life CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates Biggest threat to America? Democrats wrongly pin blame on US corporations MORE (D-Mass.) is gaining momentum at the grassroots level, setting up a full-on cash dash among the presidential primary's top tier candidates.

While candidates have until July 15 to report their second-quarter hauls to the Federal Election Commission, a handful of Democrats have opted to announce their totals early, eager to show off their donor bases and extend their fundraising streaks into the second half of the year.

Buttigieg is expected to lead the pack in the money race for the quarter. His campaign announced earlier this month that it had raked in $24.8 million from 294,000 donors over the past three months, more than three times the amount he raised in the first quarter of the year.

“I think obviously Mayor Pete has far more resources than most people would have predicted in January,” said Adam Parkhomenko, a Democratic strategist and former aide to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates GOP polling: Impeachment unpopular in swing districts The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats assail border conditions as Congress returns to work MORE’s 2016 presidential campaign. “He’s sort of secured his spot.”

Meanwhile, Biden's campaign disclosed that he had raised $21.5 million since announcing his presidential bid in late April, a cash haul that puts him among the top two fundraisers of the quarter but is short of the $25 million that some donors predicted he would report.

But it’s Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates Health insurance for undocumented immigrants? It's only fair to all of us The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats assail border conditions as Congress returns to work MORE (I-Vt.) who have so far dominated the grassroots fundraising circuit.

Sanders’s campaign announced last week that the Vermont senator brought in $18 million from more than 1 million donations in the second quarter of 2019, nearly matching the $18.2 million he raised in the first three months of the year. He is expected to report a $24 million haul for the quarter, including $6 million in transfers from other campaign accounts.

Faiz Shakir, Sanders’s campaign manager, said last week that the senator will report an estimated $30 million in cash on hand when he files his fundraising report on July 15.

Warren, who has put perhaps the most stringent restrictions on her fundraising channels, became the latest candidate to disclose her second-quarter fundraising total, announcing in an email to supporters on Monday that she would report raising more than $19 million since April. Like Buttigieg, that’s more than triple her first-quarter haul.

Rounding out the top-five polling candidates is Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGabbard hits Harris for 'false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist' Progressive Leader: Twitter is real life CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates MORE (D-Calif.), who announced on Friday that she raised nearly $12 million in the second quarter.

While that puts her well behind the other top-tier contenders, she was bolstered in the final days of fundraising by a standout performance in last month’s presidential debate in which she confronted Biden, the primary contest’s current frontrunner, over his past position on school busing during his early years in the Senate in the 1970s.

Her campaign said that she raised $2 million in online donations in the 24 hours after the debate, plus an additional $1.2 million over the weekend that followed.

The fundraising numbers are important because they provide early insight into which candidates are amassing the funds necessary to power their campaigns through the long slog to the Democratic nomination.

But they also underscore competing primary strategies. Biden, for instance, has used his deep political connections to tap into the Democratic Party’s traditional network of large donors.

Meanwhile, Sanders and Warren have disparaged big money in politics, with the latter going as far as to swear off of high-dollar fundraisers altogether. Sanders has also avoided high-dollar events, but has held so-called "grassroots fundraisers" with low admission costs. One such event in San Francisco in May brought in about $80,000, according to his campaign.

Buttigieg, on the other hand, has sought to bridge the divide between courting big donors and rallying the support of grassroots donors. He held roughly 50 high-dollar fundraising events in the second quarter of 2019, though he has also touted an army of nearly 300,000 donors and an average contribution size of $47.42.

Aides to at least two campaigns argued that there is a risk to pursuing contributions from high-dollar contributions. Individuals can only give up to $2,800 per candidate for the primary. Those maxed-out contributions may help pad fundraising numbers short-term, they argue, but aren’t a sustainable source of funding.

“Many of these candidates are over reliant on these $2,800 checks that are coming in. Those $2,800 checks – that’s a one-time donation,” Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to Sanders, said last week. “The low-dollar model actually accelerates over time.”

No Democrat is expected to come close to President Trump Donald John TrumpThe ambassador's cables and the Tory election Trump to give speech on 'America's environmental leadership' NY governor signs bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's state tax returns MORE’s fundraising numbers. His campaign announced last week that, along with the president’s joint fundraising committees, it had raised $54 million.

Other Democrats, meanwhile, are expected to report far less.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockTop Dems who could win presidential nomination 3 Democrats should drop White House campaigns — and run for Senate Steve Bullock raises million for 2020 bid in second quarter, campaign says MORE, for instance, raised $2 million in the second quarter, though he only entered the race in May, giving him less time to fundraise than other presidential hopefuls.

And Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetJohn Delaney: Decriminalizing border crossings is not 'the right thing to do' Top Dems who could win presidential nomination Sunday shows - Amash, immigration dominate MORE (D-Colo.) brought in $3.5 million since announcing his White House bid on May 2, padded by a $700,000 transfer from his Senate campaign account.

Most campaigns have yet to reveal their second-quarter fundraising hauls, and it remains to be seen whether candidates like former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who proved to be an adept fundraiser early on but who’s campaign has lagged in recent months, will keep pace.

Parkhomenko, the former Clinton aide, said that he expects several other candidates’ political stock to rise in the coming weeks following well-received debate performances, including former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTop Dems who could win presidential nomination 2020 Democratic candidates praise US women's soccer after World Cup win The 'invisible primary' has begun MORE (D-N.J.).

“I think part of this is scaling; not getting too hot too quickly and remembering that a lot of people aren’t paying attention to anything until after Labor Day,” Parkhomenko said.