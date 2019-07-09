Gillibrand targets Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan in first 2020 TV ad

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandTop Dems who could win presidential nomination Crowd in stadium chants 'equal pay' after U.S. women's soccer World Cup victory 2020 Democratic candidates praise US women's soccer after World Cup win MORE (D-N.Y.) is hitting President Trump Donald John TrumpThe ambassador's cables and the Tory election Trump to give speech on 'America's environmental leadership' NY governor signs bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's state tax returns MORE for "broken promises" in the first television ad of for her presidential campaign, a 30-second spot that will air in the key swing states of Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.

The advertisement hits Trump over promises Gillibrand says he has broken over manufacturing jobs, drug prices and infrastructure.

It then features a line the New York senator said in the first Democratic debate: "As president, I will take on the fights that no one else will."

The ad will air in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Youngstown, Ohio, Detroit, Lansing, Mich., and Flint, Mich., on both cable and digital platforms, according to a statement from Gillibrand's campaign.

The statement said that they are targeting Obama-Trump voters.

“Democrats are assessing this primary based on who is tough and smart enough to beat Donald Trump — and the only way to do that is by both exciting the base with a bold vision for the country and earning back the trust of voters who still feel left behind in places like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan,” campaign spokeswoman Meredith Kelly said in the statement.

“Senator Gillibrand can do both, by going to Trump’s backyard and calling out his lies and his failures on key kitchen table issues, while also highlighting her plans to take on the big fights facing families, and actually get results,” she added.

Gillibrand will also embark on a two-day “Trump Broken Promises Tour” through Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan this week.

She is among two dozen candidates battling for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

She has struggled to gain traction in the polls with the RealClearPolitics average of polls listing her in the bottom half of the field, polling at an average of 0.4 percent.