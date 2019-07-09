Home Depot facing boycott over co-founder's Trump donation

Shoppers are boycotting Home Depot after the co-founder of the home improvement store, Bernie Marcus, said he planned to donate to President Trump Donald John TrumpThe ambassador's cables and the Tory election Trump to give speech on 'America's environmental leadership' NY governor signs bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's state tax returns MORE’s 2020 reelection campaign, Business Insider reports.

The billionaire, an avid supporter of the president, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in June that while he didn’t “agree with every move” Trump has made, he has still “produced more than anybody else” while in the White House.

"If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago,” he said, according to the Journal-Constitution.

Since retiring from Home Depot in 2002, Marcus has become more involved in politics, donating millions to the Republican Party. He also donated $7 million to Trump during the 2016 presidential race, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Social media users, including Democratic Coalition Against Trump Chairman Jon Cooper, took to Twitter to criticize Marcus, and many have used the hashtag #boycotthomedepot to say they won’t shop at the store, while others said they plan to cut up their Home Depot credit cards.

Home Depot, in a statement, said the company does not endorse presidential candidates and Marcus was not speaking for the company.

"Bernie retired from The Home Depot more than 15 years ago and isn’t speaking on behalf of the company," Home Depot spokeswoman Margaret Smith said in a statement to The Hill. "In fact, as a standard practice, the company does not endorse Presidential candidates."

