Kobach campaign apparently misspells candidate's name on FEC form

A campaign committee for former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) apparently misspelled his name on Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings this week.

The committee, Kobach for Senate, initially launched Kobach's campaign Monday morning by listing the candidate's name as "Chris" in the filing. An amended statement filed minutes later lists his name as "Kris Kobach."

The Hill has reached out to Kobach for comment.

Kobach officially launched his 2020 Senate campaign on Monday, according to the Kansas City Star. In 2018, he ran for governor of Kansas and lost to Democrat Laura Kelly. The conservative Trump ally lost his gubernatorial race in 2018 by 5 percentage points in a state Trump carried by a 21-point margin in 2016.

“President Trump Donald John TrumpThe ambassador's cables and the Tory election Trump to give speech on 'America's environmental leadership' NY governor signs bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's state tax returns MORE needs a senator who will lead the charge for him,” Kobach said Monday at his campaign launch, according to the newspaper. “This is not a time for a quiet senator. It’s not a time for a senator who wants to make everybody happy and doesn’t want to take a stand. It’s not a time for a senator who is Republican-lite.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee criticized Kobach's bid to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsKobach to run for Senate in Kansas Senate GOP raises concerns about White House stopgap plan to avoid shutdown Former US attorney announces Senate bid in Kansas MORE, citing his loss to Kelly. Republicans are looking to hold on to their three-seat majority in the Senate, and are defending 22 seats in 2020.

“Just last year Kris Kobach ran and lost to a Democrat. Now, he wants to do the same and simultaneously put President Trump’s presidency and Senate Majority at risk," said NRSC spokeswoman Joanna Rodriguez. "We know Kansans won’t let that happen and we look forward to watching the Republican candidate they do choose win next fall."