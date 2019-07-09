Poll: Biden's support drops among black voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWoman granted clemency in 2016 wants to tell Obama she made honor roll Gabbard hits Harris for 'false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist' CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates MORE support among black voters has slid but he still holds a double-digit lead against his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a new poll.

A Morning Consult survey released on Tuesday finds Biden in the lead with 31 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates Health insurance for undocumented immigrants? It's only fair to all of us The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats assail border conditions as Congress returns to work MORE (I-Vt.) at 19 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGabbard hits Harris for 'false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist' Progressive Leader: Twitter is real life CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates MORE (Calif.) at 14 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenProgressive Leader: Twitter is real life CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates Biggest threat to America? Democrats wrongly pin blame on US corporations MORE (Mass.) at 13 percent.

The 7-point drop for Biden in the past three weeks comes as Harris has improved by 8 points in that time. Support for Sanders and Warren is unchanged.

Biden’s loss of support is almost wholly attributable to softer support from black voters. The former vice president lost 8 points among that key constituency, while Harris picked up 7 points.

At the first Democratic debate in late June, Harris hammered Biden over remarks he made about having found common ground working with segregationists in the Senate decades ago. And she challenged Biden over his past opposition to a federal busing law aimed at integrating schools.

Still, Biden remains the top choice among black voters, with 38 percent support, followed by Sanders at 21, Harris at 16 and Warren at 7.

The Morning Consult online survey of 16,599 potential Democratic primary voters was conducted between July 1 and July 7 and has a 1 percentage point margin of error.