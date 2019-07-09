Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic pack by 15 points, Warren, Harris, Sanders tie for second

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWoman granted clemency in 2016 wants to tell Obama she made honor roll Gabbard hits Harris for 'false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist' CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates MORE holds a commanding lead ahead of his Democratic presidential opponents, according to a new poll.

An Emerson Poll found that Biden had support from 30 percent of respondents, beating out Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGabbard hits Harris for 'false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist' Progressive Leader: Twitter is real life CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenProgressive Leader: Twitter is real life CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates Biggest threat to America? Democrats wrongly pin blame on US corporations MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates Health insurance for undocumented immigrants? It's only fair to all of us The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats assail border conditions as Congress returns to work MORE (I-Vt.) who all tied for second place with support from 15 percent.

Since the last poll released in June, overall support for Biden had dropped from 34 percent, but he extended his lead over Sanders, whose support fell from 27 percent last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats assail border conditions as Congress returns to work Top Dems who could win presidential nomination MORE (D) trailed the top four with support from just 5 percent of respondents.

Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson Polling, said in a statement that “these numbers suggest that the Democratic field is still fluid and that Biden will need to improve upon his performance to maintain his lead”.

A majority, 60 percent of respondents, said they are not completely set on the candidate they chose, while 41 percent said they will definitely vote for their choice.

Researchers surveyed 481 registered Democratic voters who said they plan to vote in the Democratic primary or caucus in 2020 between July 6 and 8. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.