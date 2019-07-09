Poll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe ambassador's cables and the Tory election Trump to give speech on 'America's environmental leadership' NY governor signs bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's state tax returns MORE trails former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWoman granted clemency in 2016 wants to tell Obama she made honor roll Gabbard hits Harris for 'false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist' CNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCNN to conduct live draw for second Democratic debates Health insurance for undocumented immigrants? It's only fair to all of us The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats assail border conditions as Congress returns to work MORE (I-Vt.) in a 2020 mockup, but the incumbent Republican has taken the lead against other top-tier Democrats seeking the presidency, according to a new Emerson poll.

Trump now leads South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) by 51 to 49 percent, after trailing them in last month's Emerson poll.

Sanders leads Trump by by 51 to 49 percent and Biden leads the president by 53 to 47 percent.

"It looks like Trump was a winner from the Democratic debate, as his head-to-heads tightened by about 5 points against all the leading Democratic candidates," said Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson Polling.

The poll was conducted between July 6 and July 8 and surveyed 1,1000 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9 percent.

Trump’s approval ticked up one point from June’s poll, with 44 percent approval, and his disapproval stayed the same at 48 percent.

The president also maintains a strong lead over his only primary challenger for now, former Gov. Bill Weld, with 91 percent of support for Trump in the Republican primary.

Trump may face more challengers. Newly independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash said he wouldn't rule out a presidential run as an independent, which could cut into conservative votes.



The Emerson poll also suggested some shake up within the Democrats standing after the first round of debates in Miami.