Tom Steyer's campaign to impeach Trump will continue after Steyer enters 2020 race

Billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer's campaign to impeach President Trump will continue under new leadership after Steyer's announcement that he is running for president.

Steyer, who founded the Need to Impeach campaign in October 2017, on Tuesday became the 25th candidate to jump into the 2020 primary race.

Need to Impeach will continue under the control of new executive director Nathaly Arriola.

“The momentum behind impeachment is stronger than ever and the American public continues to demand that Congress do its job and start an impeachment inquiry,” Arriola said in a statement.

The move was expected, as Steyer pledged $50 million to Need to Impeach and NextGen America, a group aimed at mobilizing young voters, when he announced his presidential candidacy Tuesday morning.

The impeachment campaign is gearing up its organizing efforts ahead of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's July 17 testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. The group plans to hold "Impeach-In" events across the country throughout July.

“Mueller’s testimony will give the entire country a chance to see this administration’s corruption and lawlessness on national TV. And as momentum builds, Need to Impeach will continue to organize across the country and the lead alongside the millions of Americans who are standing up for our democracy,” Arriola said.

Steyer, a liberal activist and former hedge fund manager, is the latest Democrat to join the primary. His announcement comes one day after California Rep. Eric Swalwell (D) dropped out.