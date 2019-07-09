Megan Rapinoe narrowly edges out Trump in poll

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe narrowly edges out President Trump Donald John TrumpGraham open to investigating Acosta-Epstein plea deal Sustaining progress with Mexico on migration Government to issue licenses for business with Huawei MORE in a hypothetical 2020 election matchup, according to a new poll conducted by the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling (PPP).

The hypothetical survey pits Rapinoe as the Democratic nominee and shows her with a 1-point advantage over Trump, 42 to 41 percent. The survey did not list a margin of error, though her lead appears to be within a typical margin.

Previous PPP polls have shown Trump with between 40 and 42 percent support in head-to-head matchups against eight Democratic hopefuls. Trump's approval rating is at 42 percent in the latest poll, with 52 percent of voters disapproving of him.

Although Rapinoe, 34, is unlikely to run for president, the survey from the left-leaning polling outlet does show potential concerns for Trump's reelection campaign.

"Rapinoe may be an unlikely Presidential candidate but her numbers still speak to a broader truth about Trump’s standing- the fact that he polls in the low 40s against any Democrat he gets tested against shows that electability concerns are overrated and Democrats should feel comfortable voting for the candidates they like the best, not just the ones they think have the best chance of beating Trump," PPP said in a statement.

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellBillionaire activist Tom Steyer announces presidential bid The Hill's Morning Report - House Democrats clash over next steps at border Presidential candidates hear challengers' footsteps at home MORE (D-Calif.), who withdrew from the crowded Democratic primary race on Monday, joked that he would endorse Rapinoe if she entered the race.

Rapinoe, who won the tournament’s Golden Boot over the weekend as the World Cup's top scorer, has been an outspoken critic of Trump and last month said she was “not going to the f---ing White House” if the team won the tournament.

Trump responded in a tweet that “leagues and teams love coming to the White House” and he is a “big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer” but cautioned that “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!”

The athlete doubled down and said she stood by her comments "with the exception of the expletive — my mom will be very upset about that."

It is not immediately clear if the White House will extend an invitation to newly crowned world champions.