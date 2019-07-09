2020 Democrats call for Labor Secretary Acosta's resignation after Epstein arrest

Democratic 2020 presidential candidates are rushing forward with calls for Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta Rene (Alex) Alexander AcostaBarr not recusing himself from case against Jeffrey Epstein: report Schumer: Acosta must resign over Epstein case Klobuchar says Acosta should step down over Epstein case MORE to resign over his handling of a 2008 plea deal for billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged Monday with sex trafficking.

More than a decade ago, Acosta, then a U.S. attorney in Florida, oversaw a plea deal that allowed Epstein to avoid a life sentence and instead spend just 13 months in prison. A judge ruled in February that federal prosecutors under Acosta violated the law by hiding the agreement from Epstein's victims, according to the Miami Herald.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the new charges, which allege he abused dozens of underage girls from 2002 to 2005.

Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGabbard defends Biden as Harris defends non-mandatory bussing Poll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Democrats are too far left to win Middle America MORE (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar says Acosta should step down over Epstein case Democrats look to demonize GOP leader Hillicon Valley: Critics push FTC to get tough on YouTube | Analysts expect regulatory trouble for Facebook's cryptocurrency | Senators to get election security briefing | FBI, ICE reportedly using driver's license photos for facial recognition MORE (D-Minn.) Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Democrats are too far left to win Middle America Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic pack by 15 points, Warren, Harris, Sanders tie for second MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRussian intel planted Seth Rich conspiracy theory: report Poll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Democrats are too far left to win Middle America MORE (I-Vt.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerJudge facing death threats after saying accused teen rapist came from 'a good family': report Presidential candidates hear challengers' footsteps at home Warren heats up 2020 money race as Buttigieg tops field MORE (D-N.J.), Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetWarren heats up 2020 money race as Buttigieg tops field Poll: Plurality backs criminal prosecutions for illegal border crossings John Delaney: Decriminalizing border crossings is not 'the right thing to do' MORE (D-Colo.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand targets Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan in first 2020 TV ad The Hill's Morning Report - House Democrats clash over next steps at border Top Democrats who could win presidential nomination MORE (D-N.Y.) as well as former Reps. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeThe Hill's 12:30 Report: First debate, fundraising shake-up 2020 Dem rankings Top Democrats who could win presidential nomination Biden says he opposes expanding the Supreme Court MORE (D-Texas) and John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyPoll: Plurality backs criminal prosecutions for illegal border crossings John Delaney: Decriminalizing border crossings is not 'the right thing to do' Presidential Candidate John Delaney explains Medicare For All opposition MORE (D-Md.), said they want Acosta to leave office.

Harris, a former prosecutor herself, accused Acosta of "protecting predators."

"Alex Acosta Rene (Alex) Alexander AcostaThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Acosta under fire over Epstein plea deal Trump defends Acosta amid Epstein scrutiny Warren: Acosta 'ethically compromised and unfit to serve' as Trump Labor secretary MORE should resign as Labor Secretary," she tweeted. "We need leaders committed to fighting for justice for survivors of abuse, not protecting predators."

Alex Acosta should resign as Labor Secretary. We need leaders committed to fighting for justice for survivors of abuse, not protecting predators. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 9, 2019

Klobuchar said in a statement that the victims should have had a say in the agreement.

"Since when do underage girl sex ring traffickers get to go to their office every day while they serve their time? The victims should have had a say. That’s what the law says. I didn’t vote for former Florida U.S. Attorney Acosta to begin with and he should step down."

Warren called Acosta "ethically compromised and unfit to serve."

I opposed Secretary Acosta's nomination, and voted against his confirmation. The last few days have only highlighted how ethically compromised and unfit to serve he is. Acosta must resign—now. https://t.co/0XPrLO4N9K — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 9, 2019

Sanders said in an MSNBC interview Tuesday that Epstein’s treatment is indicative of “the ugly two-tier criminal justice system that we have in America.”

Asked if he thinks Acosta should resign or the president should fire him, Sanders said that he thinks so.

“He should be asked to resign because of his role because in the process with Epstein,” he said.

Booker also called for him to step down and quote-tweeted a similar sentiment from the Miami Herald's editorial board.

Acosta should step down. https://t.co/NETzrtPIHk — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 9, 2019

Gillibrand tweeted that Acosta should have never been in a position of power in the first place.

"There are few crimes more horrendous than sexual violence against minors—and enabling that kind of predatory behavior is disgusting," she wrote. "I voted against Alex Acosta's nomination because he should never have been in a position of power in the first place. He needs to resign now."

There are few crimes more horrendous than sexual violence against minors—and enabling that kind of predatory behavior is disgusting. I voted against Alex Acosta's nomination because he should never have been in a position of power in the first place. He needs to resign now. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 9, 2019

Bennet lambasted what he called Acosta's "disturbing failures as a U.S. attorney," adding that he should be disqualified from further public service.

Acosta's plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein underscores how the rich & powerful get off with a slap on the wrist for even the most disgusting of crimes. His disturbing failures as a U.S. attorney disqualify him from further public service.



He should resign immediately. — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) July 9, 2019

O'Rourke quote-tweeted former prosecutor and current NBC and MSNBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah, who posted a screenshot of Epstein's bail memo.

Delaney said in a statement that Acosta had displayed "terrible judgment" in the Epstein case.

"Secretary Acosta should resign immediately," he said. "It is clear that he displayed terrible judgment in the Epstein case and his continued presence in the cabinet is absolutely unacceptable."

The Hill has reached out to the Labor Department for comment. Acosta on Tuesday defended the agreement but said the new charges against Epstein could “more fully bring him to justice.”

"With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator," he tweeted.

Updated at 1:02 p.m.