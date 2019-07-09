Warren: Acosta 'ethically compromised and unfit to serve' as Trump Labor secretary

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Democrats are too far left to win Middle America Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic pack by 15 points, Warren, Harris, Sanders tie for second MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday called Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta Rene (Alex) Alexander AcostaBarr not recusing himself from case against Jeffrey Epstein: report Schumer: Acosta must resign over Epstein case Klobuchar says Acosta should step down over Epstein case MORE "ethically compromised and unfit to serve" after a non-prosecution agreement for Jeffrey Epstein that he oversaw reentered the news.

Under the agreement, Epstein, who has been accused of sexual assault by more than 30 girls, was sentenced to serve just 13 months in jail, and he and his co-conspirators were given further immunity. Acosta was serving as a U.S. attorney in Miami at the time.

Epstein was rearrested Saturday and charged with sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty on Monday.

"I opposed Secretary Acosta's nomination, and voted against his confirmation," Warren tweeted. "The last few days have only highlighted how ethically compromised and unfit to serve he is. Acosta must resign—now."

Several other 2020 presidential candidates also called on Acosta to step down. But Acosta defended the decade-old deal on Tuesday.

"With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator,” he tweeted.