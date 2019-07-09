Lara Trump to launch 'Women for Trump' coalition

President Trump Donald John TrumpGraham open to investigating Acosta-Epstein plea deal Sustaining progress with Mexico on migration Government to issue licenses for business with Huawei MORE’s reelection campaign announced Tuesday that his daughter-in-law Lara Trump Lara Lea TrumpThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Trump jumps into 2020 race Six notable moments from Trump's Europe trip Reagan's daughter urges Trump children not to 'pull the family card' MORE would launch the Women for Trump coalition to gin up support among female voters for the 2020 reelection effort.

The coalition, which will officially launch next week, will likely seek to boost the campaign’s support among women amid party-wide fears that Republicans could underperform with female voters in 2020 while Democrats entertain the most diverse primary field in modern history.

“From public safety to economic opportunity, women have directly benefitted from President Trump’s policies,” Hannah Castillo, the Trump campaign’s director of coalitions, said in a press release. “The Women for Trump coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower women who support President Trump to help get the message of ‘Promises Made. Promises Kept’ into their communities across America.”

“The strong support by women across the country will ensure a second term for the President.”

Despite the campaign’s confidence, recent surveys paint a glaring picture about possible pitfalls Trump and Republicans at large may face with women voters next year.

A Gallup poll released earlier this month found that only 39 percent of women approve of the job Trump is doing as president. The president won 41 percent of the female vote in 2016, a year in which he won the electoral college despite losing the popular vote by roughly 3 million ballots.

Exit polling from the 2018 midterms also showed 59 percent of women voted for Democrats, a 5-point rise from 2016 exit polls.

For their part, Democrats sought to recruit several female candidates in the midterm elections and are currently fielding a diverse array of primary candidates for the 2020 White House race as an increasingly liberal base demands the party prioritize minority representation.