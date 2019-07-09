Warren responds to Steyer 2020 bid: Primary shouldn't be decided by billionaires

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Democrats are too far left to win Middle America Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic pack by 15 points, Warren, Harris, Sanders tie for second MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday referenced the latest Democrat to join the 2020 primary, billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerTom Steyer's campaign to impeach Trump will continue after Steyer enters 2020 race Five things to know about Tom Steyer Don't dismiss Tom Steyer: He's the most media-savvy candidate going MORE, by saying the election shouldn't be controlled by the wealthiest class.

"The Democratic primary should not be decided by billionaires, whether they’re funding Super PACs or funding themselves," Warren tweeted Tuesday. "The strongest Democratic nominee in the general will have a coalition that’s powered by a grassroots movement."

The Democratic primary should not be decided by billionaires, whether they’re funding Super PACs or funding themselves. The strongest Democratic nominee in the general will have a coalition that’s powered by a grassroots movement. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 9, 2019

Steyer, a liberal activist and former hedge fund manager, became the 25th candidate to enter the race Tuesday morning.

He's worth an estimated $1.6 billion, according to Forbes, and he signed the "Giving Pledge" in 2010 along with his wife, making a promise to donate the bulk of their assets to philanthropic causes.

Warren has vowed to not accept money from political action committees and does not hold high-dollar fundraisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

She's been successful in her grass-roots efforts, raising more than $19 million in the second quarter of 2019 with an average donation of $28. That total places her in the top three among Democrats who have announced their second-quarter numbers.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRussian intel planted Seth Rich conspiracy theory: report Poll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Democrats are too far left to win Middle America MORE (I-Vt.) is also running a grass-roots fundraising campaign, but he has not raised as much as Warren.

Sanders's campaign said it raised $18 million in the second quarter and transferred another $6 million from other accounts.

Sanders also called out Steyer's campaign on Tuesday, saying "I like Tom personally" but adding that he's "a bit tired of seeing billionaires trying to buy political power."

The Hill reached out to Steyer's campaign for comment.