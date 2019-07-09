Hickenlooper defends campaign fundraising to The Onion: 'The race is wide open'

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's Morning Report - House Democrats clash over next steps at border Hickenlooper dismisses speculation over Senate run: 'I don't think that's my calling' Hickenlooper takes blame for campaign struggles, says you 'can't switch or trade in a new candidate' MORE (D) responded to a tweet from satirical news outlet The Onion that made fun of his low fundraising in his White House bid.

The Onion’s tweet mocked Hickenlooper, writing the 2020 Democratic candidate “sets ambitious $250 fundraising goal for next debate cycle.”

Hickenlooper fired back within minutes, thanking the outlet for sharing and pointing out that his campaign has “already met our goal and we are on track to do more.”



“The race is wide open,” he added.

While Hickenlooper has certainly raised more than $250 this quarter for his bid to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, his campaign is struggling to gain traction in the crowded primary field.

Reports surfaced last week that Hickenlooper’s campaign team has experienced heavy turnover, with his campaign manager and top spokesperson exiting.

The two-term governor has also struggled to gain traction with Democratic donors, putting him far behind the fundraising haul of some other top-tier candidates.

The Onion has previously gone after Hickenlooper’s chances of winning the party’s nomination with a headline reading: “Weird birthday boy blowing out candles wishes for John Hickenlooper to win Democratic Primary.”

The Hill has reached out to Hickenlooper's campaign for comment.