Amash challenger raises over $200,000 in 40 days

State Rep. Jim Lower (R-Mich.), who is challenging Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashRepublican senators on why they haven't read Mueller report: 'Tedious' and 'what's the point?' Poll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Congressman Amash: A trustee, not a politician MORE’s (I-Mich.) congressional seat, announced Tuesday his campaign has raised over $200,000 in its first 40 days.

“Thanks to 3,161 individual contributors, our campaign raised just over $200,000 in the first 40 days! Hardworking grassroots voters support our Pro-@realDonaldTrump, Pro-Life, Pro-Jobs, Pro-2A, Pro-Family Values campaign!” Lower tweeted.

Lower first announced his congressional challenge in May, teeing off on Amash over his criticism of President Trump Donald John TrumpGraham open to investigating Acosta-Epstein plea deal Sustaining progress with Mexico on migration Government to issue licenses for business with Huawei MORE and touting himself as a dependable White House ally.

“Congressman Justin Amash just doesn’t get it,” Lower says on his campaign website. “West Michigan deserves a congressman who will actually represent the values of our community and work with President Trump to get things done. I will be that Congressman.”

Amash has become a virtual pariah in the GOP after calling for the House to begin impeachment proceedings to begin against Trump, saying he believed the Mueller report unearthed impeachable acts.

He later quit the Republican Party, saying in an op-ed he became “disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it” and that “the two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions.”

Amash later filed as an Independent.

“Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is ‘quitting’ the Party,” Trump tweeted last week. “He couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser!”

Though Amash has expressed confidence that he can retain his seat, his recent moves have thrust uncertainty into the race, which until recently was not considered competitive. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, changed its rating for the congressional contest from “Solid Republican” to “Toss Up.”

Beyond his reelection aspirations, Amash has also not ruled out a third-party presidential bid against Trump next year.