Houston to host third Democratic debate

The third official Democratic primary debate will be held in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 12 and 13, according to a Tuesday news release from the Texas Democratic Party.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said Houston’s diversity makes the city the “perfect” place for the debate.

"Like the people of Texas, our candidates come from all kinds of backgrounds, and are all united by their deeply held values. We’ve seen firsthand in Texas that organizing everywhere through the Texas Democratic Party has led to victories all across the state, including flipping a dozen state House seats and making the state more competitive than it has been in decades. Houston is the perfect place to showcase our candidates so that they can share their vision for a better future for the American people,” Perez said in a statement.

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa also celebrated the location choice.

“Texas is a battleground state, period. We know that when Texas goes blue, the White House will follow. We are pleased that our partners at the Democratic National Committee have agreed to host the third Presidential Debate here in Texas,” Hinojosa said in the statement.

“This is our moment. Our movement is growing from the ground up, block by block, and neighborhood by neighborhood. We are changing this state and country so everyone has a fair shot to get ahead. Texas Democrats have officially arrived and we’re here to stay,” he continued.

The second Democratic primary debate will be held by CNN in Detroit, Michigan over July 30th and 31st. A drawing to determine which candidates will take the stage on which night is set for July 18, CNN announced.