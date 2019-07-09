Gabbard calls Harris confrontation with Biden a 'political ploy' to get attention

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard defends Biden as Harris defends non-mandatory bussing Presidential candidates hear challengers' footsteps at home The Hill's 12:30 Report: First debate, fundraising shake-up 2020 Dem rankings MORE (D-Hawaii) went after Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGabbard defends Biden as Harris defends non-mandatory bussing Poll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Democrats are too far left to win Middle America MORE (D-Calif.) for her remarks on former President Joe Biden Joe BidenTransgender activist Sarah McBride announces bid for Delaware state Senate Poll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Democrats are too far left to win Middle America MORE at the first round of Democratic debates last month.

Gabbard called Harris’s viral moment, in which she called out Biden for his previous stance on busing and comments about working with segregationists in Congress, a “political ploy” to smear Biden and boost her standing in the crowded Democratic primary field.

"Really what she's saying is her position is the same one she was criticizing Joe Biden for," Gabbard said Monday on CBS News. "So this is just a political ploy and I think a very underhanded one just to try to get herself attention, to move herself up in the polls."

"I think we need to be above that," Gabbard added. "All of us."

Gabbard also said Harris has been "leveling this accusation that Joe Biden is a racist — when he's clearly not — as a way to try to smear him."

Ian Sams, a spokesperson for Harris, pointed out Gabbard's accusation is in direct opposition to what Harris said about Biden at the debate.

"She literally said in the debate: 'I do not believe you are a racist,' " Sams told The Hill Monday regarding Gabbard’s previous attack.

The California senator did specifically say that she didn’t believe Biden was a racist before pointing out his previous stance on the issue.

Harris stood out on the second night of the debates in Miami at the end of last month when she called out Biden for opposing the use of federal measures to require local jurisdictions to use busing to desegregate public schools during the 1970s.

Harris noted that Biden’s opposition was deeply personal to her seeing as how she was a student at the time being bused to school.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden and Harris campaigns for comment.