Steyer rolls out largest TV ad buy of Democratic primary so far: report

Billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerTom Steyer's campaign to impeach Trump will continue after Steyer enters 2020 race Five things to know about Tom Steyer Don't dismiss Tom Steyer: He's the most media-savvy candidate going MORE is launching an ad buy with the start of his presidential campaign that will reportedly be larger than that any 2020 Democrat has launched so far.

Politico reported Wednesday that Steyer is set to launch a $1.4 million ad campaign including ads that will run nationally on the three cable news networks as well as on local stations in four early primary states.

The ads will begin appearing today and will broadcast through July 23, according to Politico.

"Government by and for all the people, not just the powerful and well-connected," the billionaire activist says in one ad released on YouTube. "That's the American promise, but big special interests and corporations are in control."

"Nothing's happening for real people. Our democracy's been purchased," he continues.

In another ad, Steyer highlights his decision to leave his billion-dollar investment company to focus on activism surrounding President Trump Donald John TrumpGraham open to investigating Acosta-Epstein plea deal Sustaining progress with Mexico on migration Government to issue licenses for business with Huawei MORE's impeachment and the fight against climate change.

“I left my business to combat climate change, fix our democracy, and hold President Trump accountable,” he says.

Steyer announced his bid for the White House on Tuesday, joining a crowded Democratic Party field that the same day saw the departure of Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellBillionaire activist Tom Steyer announces presidential bid The Hill's Morning Report - House Democrats clash over next steps at border Presidential candidates hear challengers' footsteps at home MORE (D-Calif.).

Steyer immediately faced criticism from progressives such as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRussian intel planted Seth Rich conspiracy theory: report Poll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Democrats are too far left to win Middle America MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Democrats are too far left to win Middle America Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic pack by 15 points, Warren, Harris, Sanders tie for second MORE (D-Mass.), both of whom questioned why wealthy figures such as Steyer thought they could effectively buy political power in America.

“I like Tom personally, but I do have to say as somebody who in this campaign has received 2 million contributions, averaging $19 a person, I'm a bit tired of seeing billionaires trying to buy political power,” Sanders told MSNBC.

Warren shared the Vermont senator's sentiments.

“The Democratic primary should not be decided by billionaires, whether they’re funding Super PACs or funding themselves,” Warren added in a tweet. “The strongest Democratic nominee in the general will have a coalition that’s powered by a grassroots movement.”