De Blasio announces plan for gender pay equity, including sports

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio announces plan for gender pay equity, including sports Biggest threat to America? Democrats wrongly pin blame on US corporations Top Democrats who could win presidential nomination MORE (D), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has released a plan for gender pay equity that includes equal pay for women athletes.

A statement from de Blasio's campaign said that if elected, he would encourage Congress to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act, which aims to increase protections against wage discrimination. Such legislation was passed by the House in March.

He also said he hopes to change the Amateur Sports Act to guarantee pay and resource equity for national teams chartered under the act, including the U.S. Soccer Federation. He plans to model the changes after Title IX requirements for collegiate teams.

“Champions of the world, deserve to be paid their fair share,” de Blasio said in a statement.

“The U.S. Women's National Team shouldn't have to fight for equality in this day and age and it's outrageous that they still have to fight for equal compensation," he added. "Title IX was simply the beginning and under my administration, I will do everything in my power to make sure working women and young girls know they are on the same playing field.”

His proposal follows the U.S. women's soccer team's second sequential World Cup victory. Players on the team have sued U.S. Soccer, accusing the organization of “institutionalized gender discrimination” including inequity in pay, practice time, practice locations, medical treatment, coaching and travel.

The two sides tentatively reached a mediation deal last month.

De Blasio is among the more than two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.