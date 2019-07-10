Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 5 points, followed by Warren, Harris

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden and Obama take another literary spin as crime-fighting duo Trump confidant: Acosta will be gone in weeks The Hill's Morning Report - Trump under pressure to jettison Labor secretary MORE is hanging on to the top spot in the Democratic primary field, leading his nearest rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSteyer rolls out largest TV ad buy of Democratic primary so far: report Trump confidant: Acosta will be gone in weeks The Hill's Morning Report - Trump under pressure to jettison Labor secretary MORE (D-Mass.) by 5 points, according to an Economist-YouGov poll released Wednesday.

Biden notched 22 percent support among likely Democratic primary voters in the poll, while Warren finished in second place with 17 percent. In third was Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump confidant: Acosta will be gone in weeks The Hill's Morning Report - Trump under pressure to jettison Labor secretary Biden campaign looks to correct early stumbles MORE (D-Calif.), who took 14 percent support in the survey.

Rounding out the top five candidates were Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSteyer rolls out largest TV ad buy of Democratic primary so far: report Biden campaign looks to correct early stumbles Progressives face steep odds in ousting incumbent Democrats MORE (I-Vt.) with 11 percent and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMellman: Meeting in Miami How Mayor Pete can win the presidency with one precise letter Biden tax returns show .6M in 2017-18 income MORE, who received 5 percent of the vote.

The Economist-YouGov poll is the latest showing some shuffling in the Democratic field.

Sanders has held the second-place spot behind Biden in most public surveys for months, but some recent polls have shown Warren and Harris nudging past him.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls still has Sanders in second place, trailing Biden by nearly 12 points.

Harris saw a significant bump in the Economist-YouGov survey following her confrontation with Biden during the first Democratic primary debate late last month, jumping from 7 percent in the poll to 15 percent in the week that followed.

That confrontation centered on the former vice president’s opposition to school “busing” during his early years as a senator in the 1970s.

The most recent Economist-YouGov poll suggests, however, that Harris’s post-debate surge may be slowing down as attention shifts to the next round of primary debates set for later this month.

The poll surveyed 1,500 people, including 1,140 registered voters, in web-based interviews from July 7-9. It has a margin of error of 2.6 percent for the entire sample and 3 percent for registered voters.