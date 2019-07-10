Billionaire Democratic donor: Bernie Sanders is a 'disaster zone'

Billionaire Democratic donor Haim Saban praised the party's presidential candidates before slamming Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSteyer rolls out largest TV ad buy of Democratic primary so far: report Biden campaign looks to correct early stumbles Progressives face steep odds in ousting incumbent Democrats MORE (I-Vt.) as a "disaster zone" in an interview published Wednesday.

"We love all 23 candidates," Saban told The Hollywood Reporter.

"No, minus one. I profoundly dislike Bernie Sanders, and you can write it. I don't give a hoot. He's a communist under the cover of being a socialist. He thinks that every billionaire is a crook. He calls us 'the billionaire class.' And he attacks us indiscriminately. 'It's the billionaire class, the bad guys.' This is how communists think. So, 22 are great. One is a disaster zone."

Saban, a media mogul, and his wife, Cheryl Saban, donate millions to political candidates, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In response Sanders added Saban Wednesday to a newly-created list of "anti-endorsements," where the billionaire joined a list of other wealthy industry heads that have criticized the Vermont lawmaker.

Sanders has centered his presidential campaign in opposition to extreme accumulation of wealth by a few Americans when others struggle with basic necessities.

When Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer rolls out largest TV ad buy of Democratic primary so far: report The Hill's Morning Report - Trump under pressure to jettison Labor secretary The Memo: Democrats irked as billionaire Steyer joins 2020 race MORE, another billionaire, entered the Democratic race Tuesday, Sanders said he was a "bit tired of seeing billionaires trying to buy political power."

The Vermont lawmaker has rejected high-dollar fundraisers during his campaign, focusing on grass-roots contributions.

Sanders raised $18 million in the second quarter of 2019 from more than 1 million contributions, 99 percent of which were $100 or less, according to his campaign.