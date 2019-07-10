NYC firefighters, EMS unions slam de Blasio's focus on soccer inequity

Unions for New York City's fire department and emergency medical services released a statement Wednesday criticizing Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio announces plan for gender pay equity, including sports Biggest threat to America? Democrats wrongly pin blame on US corporations Top Democrats who could win presidential nomination MORE's focus on pay inequity among soccer players, saying that their members face the same issues.

They accused the mayor and presidential candidate of ignoring the issues for members of their unions.

"While Mayor de Blasio uses this victory parade to grab attention for his presidential run and advocate against pay inequality, the first responders of FDNY EMS are victims of that same inequity," said a statement from the unions.

De Blasio on Wednesday appeared at a victory parade for the women's soccer team, chanting "USA, Equal Pay."

"The difference in salaries after five years is tens of thousands of dollars," the unions continued, referring to pay among their members. "The women's national team deserves equal pay, but so do the hardworking EMTs and paramedics who save lives routinely and who the mayor has ignored."

The Hill has reached out to the mayor's press office for comment.

De Blasio is among two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

His campaign on Wednesday released his plan for gender equality, in which he said he would encourage Congress to pass a law aimed at ending wage discrimination. De Blasio also hopes to change a law to guarantee pay and resource equity for certain national sports teams.

"This team has shown an undeniable truth, an inalienable right, the equality of women must be guaranteed in this nation,” de Blasio said at Wednesday's parade.