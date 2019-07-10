Biden shows off custom US women's soccer jersey

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden and Obama take another literary spin as crime-fighting duo Trump confidant: Acosta will be gone in weeks The Hill's Morning Report - Trump under pressure to jettison Labor secretary MORE posed alongside a custom-made jersey to celebrate the U.S. women's soccer team Wednesday.

In a tweet, Biden remarked that the team's "talent, heart, and advocacy for equal pay" should inspire all Americans following its World Cup victory against the Netherlands.

".@USWNT, congratulations on the big win and thank you for the jersey! Your talent, heart, and advocacy for equal pay represents the best of America and serves as an inspiration for all. #USWNTParade," Biden tweeted.

Biden's tweet was sent as members of the squad appeared in New York City for a parade celebrating the win, the team's fourth World Cup victory.

It wasn't immediately clear if the jersey Biden displayed in the picture was new or had been given to him after the team's victory in 2015. Former President Obama tweeted a similar image on Wednesday with his own custom-made jersey emblazoned with the same No. 19 as Biden's.

The team last visited the White House that year, and it is unclear if it will accept an invitation by the Trump administration following statements from Megan Rapinoe, the team's co-captain.

Rapinoe has vowed not to visit the White House, while her teammate Alex Morgan has stated that the rest of the players will discuss whether to attend as a group. Rapinoe has, however, accepted invitations from lawmakers such as Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerGeorgia's 'millennial mayor' enters race to unseat GOP senator Obama shows off custom US women's soccer jersey to celebrate World Cup win Rapinoe to Trump: 'You're excluding people that look like me' MORE (D-N.Y.), Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiObama shows off custom US women's soccer jersey to celebrate World Cup win The Hill's Morning Report - Trump under pressure to jettison Labor secretary High anxiety hits Senate over raising debt ceiling MORE (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTwo Republicans sue Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter blocks Overnight Defense: Drama over 3B House defense bill | Democratic tensions threaten to snag legislation | White House threatens veto | US, Taliban talks end with 'roadmap for peace' Dem tensions snag defense bill MORE (D-N.Y.) to visit Capitol Hill instead.