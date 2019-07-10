Democrat in contested North Carolina race raised $1.7M in second quarter

Democrat Dan McCready raised more than $1.7 million in the past three months for his closely watched bid to represent North Carolina’s 9th District, his campaign said Wednesday.

The second-quarter fundraising haul leaves him with nearly $1.8 million in cash on hand.

The vast majority of donations to McCready’s campaign — more than 95 percent — came from donations of $200 or less.

“With more than $1.74 million raised this quarter, we’re ready to run an aggressive, grassroots campaign and take our state back from career politicians and special interests,” McCready said in a statement.

McCready will face off against Republican Dan Bishop in a Sept. 10 special election that was called after state officials determined that a vote last November was tainted by pervasive fraud.

McCready’s initial Republican opponent, Mark Harris Mark HarrisSacramento police reviewing 12-year-old's arrest after video goes viral Trump tweets 'Total Endorsement' of NC GOP House candidate North Carolina state senator wins GOP primary in 9th District MORE, announced in February, after the special election was ordered, that he would not seek the 9th District House seat. Bishop, a North Carolina state senator, won the Republican nomination to replace Harris on the ballot in May.

Since the November election, McCready has raised nearly $3.9 million, his campaign said.