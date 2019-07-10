Poll: Democrats lead 2020 congressional ballot by 9 points

Democrats hold a 9-point lead over Republicans on a generic 2020 congressional ballot, according to a new poll.

The Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday shows Democratic candidates with 47 percent support, compared to Republicans' 38 percent.

Democrats held a similar 9-point lead on a generic ballot in a poll from the outlets released last week, with support for each party ticking up 1 percentage point from that poll.

Democrats, who are seeking to maintain control of the House and make gains in the GOP-led Senate, hold a 15-point lead over Republicans when it comes to support among female voters, 52 to 36 percent, the latest poll found.

Democratic candidates also have a significant lead among voters ages 18-29 whose support for the party's candidate is 50 percent. Meanwhile, just 25 percent of younger voters support generic Republican candidates, according to the poll.

Independent voter support for Democrats on the generic ballot went down by 5 points, 37 to 32 percent, compared to last week's poll. Independent support for generic Republican candidates went down by 1 point, from 32 to 31 percent.

In addition to fighting to expand on gains in the House from last year's midterms, Democrats are also looking to recapture the White House in 2020, with two dozen Democrats battling to secure their party's nomination to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpS&P 500 breaks 3,000 for first time Strife between Seoul and Tokyo makes Kim Jong Un's DMZ victory even more valuable Chamber of Commerce hires former Giuliani, Cruz campaign aide MORE.

Democrats will need to defend some vulnerable House seats flipped in 2018, and are trying to gain control or chip away at the Republican's Senate majority.

The latest survey of 1,140 registered voters was conducted July 7-9 via web-based interviews and has a margin of error of 3 points.