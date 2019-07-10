McConnell's Democratic challenger McGrath backtracks on Kavanaugh comments

Amy McGrath, the Democrat who announced this week she's challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP lawmaker has 'a lot of concerns' over coverage if ObamaCare is overturned Democratic challenger to McConnell raises .5 million on first day of campaign Booker: McConnell has no understanding of racial issues after slaveholder comment MORE (R-Ky.), quickly switched her views on whether or not she would have voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughSusan Collins says she doesn't regret Kavanaugh vote 'in the least' Ruth Bader Ginsburg reveals 'secret' to an equal marriage Democratic group raises more than .1 million against McConnell MORE.

McGrath first said in an interview with a Kentucky newspaper published Wednesday she would have voted in favor of Kavanaugh's confirmation, but quickly reversed her stance in a tweet after facing backlash for her comments.

"I was asked earlier today about Judge Brett Kavanaugh and I answered based upon his qualifications to be on the Supreme Court. But upon further reflection and further understanding of his record, I would have voted no," McGrath tweeted.

In an interview with the Louisville Courier-Journal McGrath said, "I don't think there was anything that would have disqualified him in my mind."

When pressed on if she believed allegations made during a public testimony by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her as a teenager, McGrath said she thought Ford's allegations were "credible" but “given the amount of time that lapsed in between and from a judicial standpoint, I don't think it would really disqualify him."

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

He was confirmed in a 50-48 vote, including a lone Democrat vote in his favor from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinManchin pushes to withhold funding for 2026 World Cup until US women's team gets equal pay Melania Trump heading to West Virginia to discuss opioid epidemic Overnight Energy: Senate confirms one Trump Interior pick | Vote on second controversial nominee awaits | Mayors commit to buying electric vehicles | Second Democratic debate largely avoids climate change MORE.

Three Democrats in vulnerable seats who voted against Kavanaugh – Sens. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night Conservatives spark threat of bloody GOP primaries Congress needs to work to combat the poverty, abuse and neglect issues that children face MORE (Mo.), Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampOn The Money: Anticipation builds for Trump, Xi sitdown | Pressure on Trump for trade breakthrough | Democrats at debate rip Trump approach to China Lobbying World Pro-trade group targets Democratic leadership in push for new NAFTA MORE (N.D.) and Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyConservatives spark threat of bloody GOP primaries Anti-corruption group hits Congress for ignoring K Street, Capitol Hill 'revolving door' K Street giants scoop up coveted ex-lawmakers MORE (Ind.) – lost their seats in the 2018 midterms.

McGrath spoke out against Kavanaugh in a Facebook post, ahead of Ford's public allegations, in 2018 when she made an unsuccessful bid to flip a House seat. She did not say at the time if she would have voted to confirm him.