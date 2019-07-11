Biden to rebuke Trump on international affairs

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden and Obama take another literary spin as crime-fighting duo Trump confidant: Acosta will be gone in weeks The Hill's Morning Report - Trump under pressure to jettison Labor secretary MORE is expected to rebuke President Trump Donald John TrumpS&P 500 breaks 3,000 for first time Strife between Seoul and Tokyo makes Kim Jong Un's DMZ victory even more valuable Chamber of Commerce hires former Giuliani, Cruz campaign aide MORE's foreign policy in a speech laying out his own vision in New York on Thursday.

A senior Biden campaign official told reporters in a call on Wednesday that the former vice president will present a stark contrast with Trump on policy areas such as international agreements, the global economy, and dealing with foreign adversaries.

Biden is expected to call for revamping U.S. foreign policy through improving domestic policy, promoting a global economy, and putting the U.S. back in a leadership role in combatting threats such as climate change.

The official said Biden will specifically outline how his administration would help equip Americans to compete and succeed in the global economy.

Biden, who released his climate change plan last month, is expected to say it is not enough for the U.S. to just rejoin the Paris Climate Accords.

The former vice president is also expected to touch on Washington's relationship with foreign adversaries like Iran, and the U.S.'s future in multinational pacts like the Obama-era nuclear agreement with Tehran.

Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran deal and the Paris agreement.

Biden made headlines last week in an interview with CNN when he predicted that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would cease to exist as we know it if Trump is reelected.

Foreign policy has long been seen as one of Biden's strong suits. He gained wide-ranging experience in the area from working in the Obama administration, as well as serving as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

--This report was updated at 7:14 a.m.