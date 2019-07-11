GOP Senate challenger in Michigan raises $1.5 million in less than a month

Republican John James brought in more than $1.5 million in the three weeks since announcing his campaign against Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersGOP Senate challenger in Michigan raises .5 million in less than a month A better way to protect small businesses from cyberattacks Hillicon Valley: Critics push FTC to get tough on YouTube | Analysts expect regulatory trouble for Facebook's cryptocurrency | Senators to get election security briefing | FBI, ICE reportedly using driver's license photos for facial recognition MORE (D-Mich.) last month, his campaign said on Thursday.

James’s second-quarter fundraising total came from nearly 12,000 donors and carried an average contribution size of $126.

“In less than a month, our grassroots army showed its strength and our momentum,” James said. “Michiganders want change. We’re tired of career politicians failing us without consequence. We want leaders who do what’s best for us, not what’s best for themselves.

“This will be a different kind of campaign,” he continued. “We believe in service before self and we will demonstrate that in various ways throughout this campaign.”

Peters, by comparison, raised $2.4 million in the past three months. Unlike James, who entered the Senate race a little more than a month ago, Peters had the full quarter to raise money, giving him an early funding advantage in the race.

James, however, isn't a newcomer to politics. He ran unsuccessfully last year to unseat Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), coming up 7 points short, fueling Republican calls for him to challenge Peters in 2020.

James is likely to still face a tough fight next year. While President Trump carried Michigan in 2016 — by fewer than 11,000 votes — Democrats say that their party's victories in the Senate and gubernatorial elections last year suggest that the state may be swinging back in their favor.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the 2020 Senate race as “likely” Democratic.