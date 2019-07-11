Buttigieg advocates DC statehood as part of racial justice plan

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump teases social media summit before veering into attacks on press, Democratic challengers Buttigieg details plan targeting systemic racism The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate MORE is calling for statehood for Washington, D.C., in his plan released Thursday aimed at tackling "racist structures and systems."

The candidate's "Douglass Plan," named after abolitionist Frederick Douglass, calls for "Congress to redefine the District of Columbia to include only government buildings in the city center and create a new state, 'New Columbia,' from the remaining territory."

Buttigieg noted in the plan that D.C. "would be the only state in the union where Black Americans were not a racial minority."

The South Bend, Ind., mayor used his proposal to formally call for a number of other Democratic reform ideas, such as abolishing the Electoral College.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District's sole, nonvoting representative in the House, has introduced D.C. statehood bills several times over the years.

This year's version of the bill has garnered the most support yet, with 216 co-sponsors, including House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerThe Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate Pelosi scolds Democrats for public barbs Progressives face steep odds in ousting incumbent Democrats MORE (D-Md.), throwing their support behind it.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand3 reasons billionaire activist Tom Steyer is running for president Megan Rapinoe for president? She'd beat Trump Senate confirms Trump's 9th Circuit pick despite missing blue slips MORE (D-N.Y.), who is also running for president, recently announced her own support for D.C. statehood.

Republicans have consistently opposed making the nation's capital the 51st state, with many pointing to the high percentage of registered Democrats in the city.